Unit (UNT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.55. 522,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 306,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Unit in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $815.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.75.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.99 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unit Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unit by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,595,000 after buying an additional 194,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,603,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,037,000 after buying an additional 65,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Unit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,603,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,037,000 after buying an additional 65,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,695,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unit by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Unit (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

