Under Armour (UA) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) has been given a $13.00 price target by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 34.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UA. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:UA opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 0.95. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

In other Under Armour news, insider Paul Fipps sold 23,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $453,084.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

