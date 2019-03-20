Ulta Beauty (ULTA) PT Raised to $340.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital to $340.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $305.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.05.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $334.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $199.15 and a 52 week high of $345.24.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,228,000 after purchasing an additional 675,832 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 513,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $125,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,445,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $44,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
