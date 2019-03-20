UGAIN Market Cap Hits $0.00 (GAIN)

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One UGAIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAIN has traded flat against the US dollar. UGAIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00374526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.01638729 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00230204 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004777 BTC.

UGAIN Coin Profile

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain

Buying and Selling UGAIN

UGAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.