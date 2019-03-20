UBS Group Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) a €97.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Monday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.21 ($93.27).

Shares of FRA opened at €68.20 ($79.30) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

