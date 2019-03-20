Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of Pentair PLC (PNR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. 6,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,893. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.74 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $48,404.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $422,748.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,794 shares of company stock worth $482,559. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

