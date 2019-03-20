Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 9,018 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 891.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 675,159 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 331,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 129,134 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,127,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,661,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,743. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

