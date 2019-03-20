Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter worth $623,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 58,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period.

Shares of DDM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,995. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $569,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/two-sigma-securities-llc-has-569000-position-in-proshares-ultra-dow30-ddm.html.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.