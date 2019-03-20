Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 6,655.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,967 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Shares of TSS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. 4,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,951. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Total System Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $979,718.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,545.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Total System Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total System Services in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/two-sigma-securities-llc-buys-new-stake-in-total-system-services-inc-tss.html.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.