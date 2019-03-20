Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $25.33 Million Position in bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 255,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in bluebird bio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in bluebird bio by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,921,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.91 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.12.

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.39. 2,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,680. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.64. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $199.70.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 1,018.02%. The company’s revenue was up 357.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $751,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $26,325.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,601.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,744. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

