Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.27% of Varian Medical Systems worth $28,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $165,269.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,555.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $308,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,281 shares in the company, valued at $361,467.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,466 shares of company stock worth $6,105,577. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.84. 1,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,086. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $137.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.63.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

