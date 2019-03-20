Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 160,338 Msci Inc (MSCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,639,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.18% of Msci as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Msci by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,524. Msci Inc has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 196.12%. The firm had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.56.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

