Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 333,657 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 130.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,657 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter worth $123,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,845. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

