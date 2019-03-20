Twitter Inc (TWTR) Position Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 636.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,461 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $18,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twitter by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wedbush set a $37.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,720,474. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.87 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $40,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $685,321.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,244,108 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,172,661 shares of company stock worth $66,528,289. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

