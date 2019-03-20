Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 696,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,223,896. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

