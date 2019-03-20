Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

