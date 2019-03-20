Trustmark (TRMK) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens set a $32.00 price target on Trustmark and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

In other news, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $66,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,288,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,075,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after buying an additional 618,637 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

