Tronox (TROX) PT Set at $19.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TROX. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on Tronox and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE TROX opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tronox has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.07 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In related news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $229,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,303 shares in the company, valued at $472,919.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 3,011.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. HRS Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

