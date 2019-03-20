TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $229.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $167.94 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

