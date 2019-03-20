Trinity Exploration & Production (TRIN) Trading Up 9.1%

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) was up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.47 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.45 ($0.19). Approximately 826,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 486,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Trinity Exploration & Production Plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. It operates nine licenses in Trinidad and Tobago with assets onshore and offshore on the west and east coast. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.

