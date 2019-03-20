TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Position Lifted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 294.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.16. TriNet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $63.65.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $1,303,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Griese sold 482 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $29,787.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,804.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,729 shares of company stock worth $10,750,491. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

