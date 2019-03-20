TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,645,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925,199 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.41% of TRI Pointe Group worth $192,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,945,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 196,569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,407 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 766,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPH opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

