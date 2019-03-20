Trex Company Inc (TREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.53. Trex posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $330,442.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,051,935.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Trex by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 1,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.00. Trex has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

