TransDigm Group (TDG) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG stock opened at $448.80 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.66. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.55, for a total transaction of $7,150,089.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,023.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Wynne sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $1,260,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,274 shares of company stock worth $33,455,050. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in TransDigm Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $146,363,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.