Traid (TRAID) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Traid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Traid has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Traid has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $421.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000227 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Traid Profile

Traid is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 35,833,900 coins. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

