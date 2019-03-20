Traders Sell Sempra Energy (SRE) on Strength (SRE)

Investors sold shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $35.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.17 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Sempra Energy had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. Sempra Energy traded up $1.12 for the day and closed at $125.05

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.27%.

In related news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $289,217.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $535,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $942,429. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,070,305 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,285.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/traders-sell-sempra-energy-sre-on-strength-sre.html.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.