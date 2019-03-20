Traders Sell iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) on Strength (AGG)

Investors sold shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $67.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $148.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $80.57 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund traded up $0.44 for the day and closed at $108.06

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2668 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,971,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 414,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 31.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 63.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 30.6% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 75,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter.

