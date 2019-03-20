Traders Purchase High Volume of Gaming and Leisure Properties Call Options (GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,510 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,746% compared to the average volume of 136 call options.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $38.28.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 32.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Purchase High Volume of Gaming and Leisure Properties Call Options (GLPI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/traders-purchase-high-volume-of-gaming-and-leisure-properties-call-options-glpi.html.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.