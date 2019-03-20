Traders Buy Micron Technology (MU) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $306.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $255.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.93 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Micron Technology had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Micron Technology traded down ($0.24) for the day and closed at $40.13

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Micron Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Cross Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $5,193,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 36.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,500,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

