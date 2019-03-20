Traders Buy Intel (INTC) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on weakness during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $267.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $180.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $87.44 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intel had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Intel traded down ($0.35) for the day and closed at $53.82Specifically, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $768,563.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,261 shares of company stock worth $2,116,147. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $253.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 86.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

