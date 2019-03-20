Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hilton Hotels (HLT)

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,228 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,445% compared to the average volume of 403 call options.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares in the company, valued at $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,998,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

HLT stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

