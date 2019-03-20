Traders Buy Bank of America (BAC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $459.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $287.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $172.04 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bank of America had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Bank of America traded down ($1.01) for the day and closed at $28.64
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $128,471,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 311,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
