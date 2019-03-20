Traders Buy Bank of America (BAC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $459.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $287.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $172.04 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bank of America had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Bank of America traded down ($1.01) for the day and closed at $28.64

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $128,471,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 311,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Bank of America (BAC) on Weakness” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/traders-buy-bank-of-america-bac-on-weakness.html.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.