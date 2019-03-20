Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 683.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

TM stock opened at $119.73 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $111.12 and a 1 year high of $138.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $69.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.22 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

