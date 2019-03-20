Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) Receives C$69.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.00.

TIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE TIH traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$66.52. 4,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$51.02 and a 1-year high of C$70.49.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.04000019152593 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.97%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Randall Casson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.74, for a total value of C$55,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,200 shares in the company, valued at C$9,010,408. Insiders sold 1,554 shares of company stock worth $107,976 in the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

