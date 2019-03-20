Toro (TTC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TTC. ValuEngine raised shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $68.13 on Friday. Toro has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Buhrmaster sold 9,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $605,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,871.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 16,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,103,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,096.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,471. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Toro by 5,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,287,837 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

