Timothy J. Barberich Acquires 33,000 Shares of Verastem Inc (VSTM) Stock

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 33,000 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Verastem stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.83. Verastem Inc has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.04.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

