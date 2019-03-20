Tilly’s (TLYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TLYS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

TLYS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,531. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $336.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tilly’s by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Tilly’s by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

