ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.04 ($25.63).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Macquarie set a €17.40 ($20.23) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

TKA traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.95 ($15.05). 3,224,610 shares of the company traded hands. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

