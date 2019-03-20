Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,500,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 163.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713,988 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $357,926,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 33.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,580,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,338,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. 867,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,872,320. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

