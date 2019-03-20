Thomas J. Kelly Sells 25,719 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,909.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MNST stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 152.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 114.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.2% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,941,000 after acquiring an additional 59,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

