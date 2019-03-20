TheStreet Lowers Concho Resources (CXO) to C+

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $174.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

Concho Resources stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.51 per share, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,757.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $462,084.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,109,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

