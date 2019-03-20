Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,784 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $265.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.85 and a 1 year high of $267.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.70.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

