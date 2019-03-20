TheCreed Price Reaches $0.0004 (TCR)

TheCreed (CURRENCY:TCR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, TheCreed has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One TheCreed coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TheCreed has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TheCreed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TheCreed alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.02311368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00467544 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023146 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020506 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010429 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00041308 BTC.

TheCreed Profile

TCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2016. TheCreed’s official Twitter account is @TheCreed_Crypto . The official website for TheCreed is thecreed.tech

Buying and Selling TheCreed

TheCreed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheCreed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheCreed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TheCreed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TheCreed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TheCreed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.