TGAME (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0226 on Top Exchanges

TGAME (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, TGAME has traded flat against the US dollar. TGAME has a total market cap of $0.00 and $105,578.00 worth of TGAME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TGAME token can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00374532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.01644499 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00230768 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004748 BTC.

About TGAME

TGAME launched on May 11th, 2018. TGAME’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens. TGAME’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL . The official message board for TGAME is medium.com/@truegame . The official website for TGAME is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling TGAME

TGAME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TGAME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TGAME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TGAME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

