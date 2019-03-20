Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of MicroStrategy worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MicroStrategy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MicroStrategy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $151.23. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 0.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.85). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $131.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/texas-permanent-school-fund-increases-stake-in-microstrategy-incorporated-mstr.html.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Featured Story: Tarde Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.