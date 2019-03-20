Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) Stake Decreased by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,666 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,218.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 7,474 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $204,264.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $259.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Territorial Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

