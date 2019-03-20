TerraNova Trading Up 106.4% This Week (TER)

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, TerraNova has traded 106.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraNova has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $530.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraNova coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00002688 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00042998 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006135 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013444 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00154614 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002601 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000304 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraNova Profile

TerraNova is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,058,739 coins. TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin . TerraNova’s official website is terranovacoin.wixsite.com/terranova-ter

Buying and Selling TerraNova

TerraNova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraNova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraNova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraNova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

