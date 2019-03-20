Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,906 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Teradyne by 2,983.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,334,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,258,762 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Teradyne by 1,587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,341,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,604,000 after buying an additional 1,261,861 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,175,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,482,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.17 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 11,210 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $412,752.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,062.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 139,935 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $5,484,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,210 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/teradyne-inc-ter-shares-sold-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.