Tenneco (TEN) Debt Trading 1.3% Lower Analyst

An issue of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) debt fell 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock to $31.00. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $83.00 and were trading at $86.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEN. KeyCorp started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). Tenneco had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

