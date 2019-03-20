Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,574,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $198,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 219,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THC opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.23. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

